Body of miner in boat mishap found

Police, on Wednesday last, found the body of the miner who disappeared after an aluminum boat sunk Tuesday at Gatie Falls, Semang Creek, Mazaruni River in Region Seven.

The remains, identified to be that of Clement Morgan, 63, of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was discovered at around 20:40hrs, floating in the creek.

It was already in a decomposing state and bore some superficial lacerations on his torso and back.

Morgan was one of two passengers on board a boat powered by a 40-HP outboard engine, which had capsized in the falls at around 20:30hrs Tuesday.

According to reports, the engine went dead as the captain, Marvin Andrews, 49, was navigating his way through the rapids causing the fatal incident.

Marvin and the other passenger had managed to swim to safety but Morgan went under and disappeared.