47 new cases as COVID-19 death toll rises to 32

Guyana yesterday recorded its latest COVID-19 death, bringing the total death toll to 32.

The deceased is a 52-year-old male, Alfred Humphrey, who was a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

A GHPC source informed this newspaper that the man was admitted to the hospital since August 20 and died on August 26.

Additionally, 47 new COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday August 27. This brings the total number of cases to 1,140… 482 of which are active.

The new cases were from Regions Three, Four, Seven, and Nine.

Region Three has one new case; Region Four- 10; Region Seven- two new cases, and Region Nine- 34 new cases.

According to the Ministry of Health’s daily update, 10 persons are currently in the COVID-19 ICU; 102 persons are in institutional isolation; 380 persons in home isolation and 119 persons in institutional quarantine.

Of all the confirmed COVID-19 cases; 563 are male and 577 are female.

Also, Region One has a total of 158 confirmed cases; Region Two -12 cases; Region Three- 61 cases; Region Four -388 cases; Region Five- four cases,Region Six-14 cases’ Region Seven- 206 cases; Region Eight- 15 cases; Region Nine-207 cases, and Region Ten -75 cases.

There have been a total of 7,654 tests conducted nationally… 6,514 of which produced negative results.

Minister of Health, Frank Anthony, recently stated that the surge in cases is because of asymptomatic persons are carrying the virus and because of increased testing.

The Minister is still urging persons to take COVID-19 tests and disband the ongoing rumours about contaminated test kits.

August has seen the largest spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths since the first case was recorded in March earlier this year.

Yesterday, the Minister of Health, Dr. Anthony, along with a team, inspected the Guyana Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Corp at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.