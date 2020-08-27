Exxon is facing increasing demands to give Guyanese a fairer deal, including through higher royalties, profit-sharing, taxes and improved environmental safeguards.
In retort, Exxon is now threatening to take its money elsewhere.
Exxon has a well-documented history of putting its money into countries and those countries ending up poorer after the company was done with them and their oil.
Before Exxon came to Guyana, we were eating and mostly happy, but if we allow Exxon to have its way, we might still be eating but we would definitely be unhappy.
Exxon has an obligation to its shareholders to provide the maximum profit possible.
We have an obligation to our children to bring them the best future possible.
By Sir Ronald Sanders
Aug 27, 2020
