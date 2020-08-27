PPP/C Govt. and UK eye strategic partnerships

During a courtesy call yesterday, Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat, met with the outgoing High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to the Co-operative Republic of

Guyana, His Excellency Greg Quinn and Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Ray Davidson who will be acting in the post. The meeting was convened to discuss areas of collaboration and partnerships between the two countries, particularly in the natural resources sector.The dialogue centered on capacity building within the oil and gas sector, forestry, and Guyana’s access to UK markets for greenheart lumber and forest products, among other issues relating to Brexit and possible collaboration for future trade.

Meanwhile, Minister Bharrat used the opportunity to extend appreciation to High Commissioner Quinn for his sterling service to Guyana and wished him well in all future endeavours.