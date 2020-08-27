PPP/C Govt. and UK eye strategic partnerships

Latest update August 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
During a courtesy call yesterday, Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat, met with the outgoing High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to the Co-operative Republic of
Guyana, His Excellency Greg Quinn and Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Ray Davidson who will be acting in the post. The meeting was convened to discuss areas of collaboration and partnerships between the two countries, particularly in the natural resources sector.The dialogue centered on capacity building within the oil and gas sector, forestry, and Guyana’s access to UK markets for greenheart lumber and forest products, among other issues relating to Brexit and possible collaboration for future trade.
Meanwhile, Minister Bharrat used the opportunity to extend appreciation to High Commissioner Quinn for his sterling service to Guyana and wished him well in all future endeavours.
Aug 27, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed The Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders, while St. Lucia Zouks will face St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots when the Caribbean Premier League continues today at...
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Martin Heidegger, one of philosophy’s most absorbing thinkers, remains for me the existentialist philosopher in the history... more
Yesterday, Wednesday August 26th 2020, there were an additional 33 persons who were tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]