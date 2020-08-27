Police to seek DPP’s advice on doctor’s drowning

Police are in the process of seeking advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the alleged drowning of a prominent Guyanese doctor at Parika Back, East Bank Essequibo.

The prominent doctor, Michael George, 31, of La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara, died on Sunday last during a ‘hangout’ with friends at a waterside located in the area.

According to reports, at around 16:00hrs, George changed off his clothes walked into the water and disappeared. Police said that those present went in search of George immediately. Some 10 minutes later the doctor was pulled from the water. His friends conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to revive him but their attempts were futile.

Police ranks who visited the scene observed that the doctor’s body bore no marks of violence. Nevertheless, George’s family speculated that there might have been foul play involved.

One of George’s best friends told this publication that he did not know how to swim. This was confirmed by family members who related to another section of the media that George himself had told them that whenever he is at the waterside, he never goes into the water because he can’t swim.

Police, however, decided that it is best to wait on an autopsy report which will determine what exactly caused the man’s death.

The post mortem was conducted yesterday and it was revealed that George had died from drowning compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

This revelation has sparked some controversy since those present had told the investigators that George did not plunge into the water but walked in.

As a result the police will prepare a full report and seek advice from the DPP to launch an investigation into the matter.

George is said to be the father of two and a valedictorian of University of Guyana’s class of 2010 where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in chemistry. He was also successful in obtaining a PhD in Biochemistry at the University of Alberta. Up to the time of his death, George was working as a lecturer at the Texila American University, Guyana.