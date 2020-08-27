GTTA visits Sports Ministry

Latest update August 27th, 2020 3:14 PM
Last Friday, the members of the executive committee of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) met with Minister of Sports Mr. Charles Ramson Jr. of the newly elected PPP Government as the Minister engages national sports associations. The Minister outlined that his approach would be a collaborative and engaging one, indicating that he wanted to provide the framework for sports to grow in Guyana and reach its highest potential.
He outlined that he saw sports as an industry with the capacity to generate wealth career paths, addressing our social ills, health and as a vehicle for improving the social fabric of our nation. However, he wanted to use a structured and scientific approach in advancing the developmental agenda, he pledged his and his Ministry’s support in assisting the association’s effort in moving the sport to the next level.
The GTTA President, Godfrey Munroe, while outlining some of the key projects being undertaken by the association that forms a good platform for the progression of the sport on a sustainable pathway, also took the time to outline some of the keys challenges which included:
• Sponsorship for National teams Representing Guyana
• Home for the Sport
• Elite support for national Team and national team members
• Financial Support for Coaches Grants
• Administrative support grants to assist national associations with affiliation fees, creating better administrative structures
Minister Ramson promised that he will work with the association in exploring innovative and collaborative ways to partner with the GTTA in a bid to help develop table tennis in Guyana.
