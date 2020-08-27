GECOM IT technician in elections flash driver scandal arrested

Latest update August 27th, 2020 3:14 PM
Crime Wendell Blanhum has confirmed that Enrique Livan, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) IT Technician who was fingered in a scandal surrounding tabulations on March 4 at the GECOM Media Center has been taken into police custody.
His arrest comes days after controversial Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo and three of his assistants were arrested as investigations into the protracted elections continue.
It was Livan who questioned by police on March 4 during the derailed tabulations of the District Four count and was accused of being in cohorts with Mingo. From previous reports, on that very evening when the tabulations were halted, two GECOM staffers were tasked with continuing the process.
Livan, later in the evening, abruptly halted tabulations again and retired to a room with his laptop and flash drive, causing party agents to become concerned and the police called in.
Aug 27, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed The Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders, while St. Lucia Zouks will face St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots when the Caribbean Premier League continues today at...
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Martin Heidegger, one of philosophy’s most absorbing thinkers, remains for me the existentialist philosopher in the history... more
Yesterday, Wednesday August 26th 2020, there were an additional 33 persons who were tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]