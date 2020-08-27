GECOM IT technician in elections flash driver scandal arrested

Wendell Blanhum has confirmed that Enrique Livan, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) IT Technician who was fingered in a scandal surrounding tabulations on March 4 at the GECOM Media Center has been taken into police custody.

His arrest comes days after controversial Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo and three of his assistants were arrested as investigations into the protracted elections continue.

It was Livan who questioned by police on March 4 during the derailed tabulations of the District Four count and was accused of being in cohorts with Mingo. From previous reports, on that very evening when the tabulations were halted, two GECOM staffers were tasked with continuing the process.

Livan, later in the evening, abruptly halted tabulations again and retired to a room with his laptop and flash drive, causing party agents to become concerned and the police called in.