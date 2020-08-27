Latest update August 27th, 2020 3:14 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GECOM IT technician in elections flash driver scandal arrested

Aug 27, 2020 News 0

GECOM IT Technician Enrique Livan (Newsroom photo)

Crime Wendell Blanhum has confirmed that Enrique Livan, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) IT Technician who was fingered in a scandal surrounding tabulations on March 4 at the GECOM Media Center has been taken into police custody.
His arrest comes days after controversial Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo and three of his assistants were arrested as investigations into the protracted elections continue.
It was Livan who questioned by police on March 4 during the derailed tabulations of the District Four count and was accused of being in cohorts with Mingo. From previous reports, on that very evening when the tabulations were halted, two GECOM staffers were tasked with continuing the process.
Livan, later in the evening, abruptly halted tabulations again and retired to a room with his laptop and flash drive, causing party agents to become concerned and the police called in.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Warriors looking for improved batting performance against TKR today

Warriors looking for improved batting performance against TKR today

Aug 27, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed The Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders, while St. Lucia Zouks will face St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots when the Caribbean Premier League continues today at...
Read More
CWI announces West Indies Women’s Squad for Sandals Tour of England

CWI announces West Indies Women’s Squad for...

Aug 27, 2020

GTTA visits Sports Ministry

GTTA visits Sports Ministry

Aug 27, 2020

Archery Guyana’s Qualification for World Archery Americas’ event continues

Archery Guyana’s Qualification for World...

Aug 27, 2020

This time Tallawahs finish the job

This time Tallawahs finish the job

Aug 26, 2020

Hero CPL to support COVID-19 good causes

Hero CPL to support COVID-19 good causes

Aug 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019