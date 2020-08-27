GDF rank shot in suspected execution attempt

Latest update August 27th, 2020 3:14 PM
A member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was on Tuesday night shot in a suspected execution attempt at First Street, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.
The GDF rank has been identified as Lance Corporal, Taidell Mathand, 30, of 468 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.
According to reports, around 20:00hrs, Mathand was at the street corner chatting with some friends when he received a phone call. Kaieteur News was informed that Mathand went over to the other side of the road and was talking on his phone when two men clad in hoodies approached him.
One of the men, who was armed with a handgun, reportedly fired a single shot hitting Mathand to the right side chest. It was revealed that while the men escaped, Mathand ran from the scene but collapsed some distance away.
He was rushed to the Medical Unit at GDF’s Timehri Base but was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). According to a source, the bullet missed Mathand vital arteries and organs and he has since been discharged from hospital.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. No arrest has been made as yet.
