ExxonMobil behaving like a thwarted rapist

Dem Boys Seh…

Imagine a man try fuh come in yuh house fuh rape yuh girl picknee. He get prevented from coming in de House. Instead he go he way in peace, he decide fuh buse and cuss you out because he can’t get to rape yuh daughter.

This is how Exxon behaving when dem talking how if dem can’t get de deal wah dem want them could take dem investment dollars elsewhere. Is like dem saying that because dem can’t rape we resources fuh next-to-nothing, dem vex with we.

Dem boys wan tell them dat dem could get de [email protected]%* out of Guyana. Dem come hay and do wat dem want fuh do because de previous government bin give them a give-away deal. But now dat de government standing up and asking fuh something better, dem wan get vex.

Dem done hand we a bill of US$10B fuh field development costs. Dem boys wan ask them when Guyana gon ever see US$10B in revenues from dem oil companies.

Dem boys wan them fuh show we another country wah get a wuss deal than we get from them. Dem boys wan hear about a fair contract not a one-sided one. Dem boys know that Exxon gat wan reputation of putting its money into countries and these countries end up poorer after Exxon done with dem.

Before oil, we were all eating and living happy. But with oil and the one-sided contract, we will eat but certainly not be happy.

Talk half and let dem oil companies know that we can call dem bluff!