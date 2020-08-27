City Hall closes all municipal clinics after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest update August 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown have closed all of its Maternal and Child Welfare Clinics yesterday after a worker tested positive for COVID -19.

According information coming from City Hall, the Albouystown, Festival City and Dorothy Bailey Clinics will be closed from Wednesday, 26 August 2020 until further notice.
The Council further advised that persons attending clinic at these facilities should seek the services of the Ministry of Health Clinic nearest to them.
When contacted officials at City Hall noted that the decision to immediately shut down the clinics was taken after the staffer at the municipal clinic tested positive for the disease.

Kaieteur News understands that other staffers from the municipality are being tested as a result of their exposure to the case. It was revealed too, that the City is also collaborating with the Ministry of Health to conduct a contract tracing exercise.
Meanwhile, as of yesterday Guyana had a total of 1,093 cases of COVID-19 with 33 new infections recorded yesterday.
Of the active cases, nine patients were in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 95 in institutional isolation and 424 in home isolation. The number of deaths remains at 31 and the number of recovered cases to date is 534.
According to a regional breakdown of the cases Region Four has recorded 11 new cases and now has a total number of 378, while Region Three recorded five new cases and now has a total of 60; Region One recorded 13 new cases which brings the overall to 158, Region 10 recorded three new cases and now has an overall of 75, while Regions Five, Six and Seven each recorded one new case.

 

