Barticians who breached COVID-19 regulation fined, given community service

Latest update August 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
A number of persons were yesterday fined or given community service by Magistrate Crystal Lambert, for breaching the COVID-19 regulation.
The defendants made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Lambert in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.
Rickey Benny, David Williams, Anthony Henry, Travis James and Harry Tularam, all pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that they breached COVID-19 emergency measures. The men were fined $10,000, each for the offence.
Meanwhile, Montana Nurse and Leonard Surrey pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that they too breached COVID-19 emergency measures. They were however given 90 hours of community service.
A police report revealed too that Simone Lindore and Tesha Kenswil, who are also charged for breaching the COVID-19 measures, failed to make court appearances so their matters have been adjourned to September 14, 2020.
Magistrate Lambert also dismissed charges against Loraine Macgregor and Alecia Macgregor.
Aug 27, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed The Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders, while St. Lucia Zouks will face St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots when the Caribbean Premier League continues today at...
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 27, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Martin Heidegger, one of philosophy’s most absorbing thinkers, remains for me the existentialist philosopher in the history... more
Yesterday, Wednesday August 26th 2020, there were an additional 33 persons who were tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]