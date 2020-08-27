Barticians who breached COVID-19 regulation fined, given community service

Latest update August 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

A number of persons were yesterday fined or given community service by Magistrate Crystal Lambert, for breaching the COVID-19 regulation.
The defendants made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Lambert in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.
Rickey Benny, David Williams, Anthony Henry, Travis James and Harry Tularam, all pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that they breached COVID-19 emergency measures. The men were fined $10,000, each for the offence.
Meanwhile, Montana Nurse and Leonard Surrey pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that they too breached COVID-19 emergency measures. They were however given 90 hours of community service.
A police report revealed too that Simone Lindore and Tesha Kenswil, who are also charged for breaching the COVID-19 measures, failed to make court appearances so their matters have been adjourned to September 14, 2020.
Magistrate Lambert also dismissed charges against Loraine Macgregor and Alecia Macgregor.

