World Bank wants to have discussions with President Ali

President Irfaan Ali has received a congratulatory letter from the Director, World Bank – Latin America and the Caribbean Region, Tahseen Sayed, who said she was looking forward “to further strengthening the longstanding partnership between Guyana and the World Bank.”
In her letter, Director Sayed said, “On behalf of the World Bank, I offer our support as you tackle the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and address the country’s development challenges.”
The Director also recalled, with pleasure, her previous meeting with President Ali, adding that she “very much appreciated the opportunity for the exchange of views on the country’s socioeconomic challenges and your development priorities.”
Further, she said she was looking forward to meet again with President Ali at his earliest convenience, “to advance discussions on the World Bank’s engagement in Guyana” and expressed that she would “be pleased to present recent analytical work undertaken by the World Bank Group focusing on Guyana’s opportunities for sustainable and inclusive growth at this pivotal moment of the country’s history.”
Director Sayed also wished President Ali success in his new mandate and assured him of the World Bank’s “strong partnership in support of Guyana’s progress and prosperity”.
