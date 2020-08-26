Motorcyclist caught on camera beating cop, granted bail

A motorcyclist, who was recently caught on video beating a traffic rank on King Street, Georgetown was, was yesterday, granted bail in the sum $50,000 by Magistrate Clive Nurse.The motorcyclist, Levi Taitt of D’Urban Street, Lodge appeared at Georgetown Magistrate Court where he was slapped with eight charges.

It is alleged that on Saturday, August 22, at around 14:30hrs, Taitt was riding an un-insured motorcycle CJ 7532 illegally up the one-way King Street. He was without a helmet and without a driver’s licence.

The defendant was also charged for assault with intent to resist lawful apprehension, having an obscured ID mark (number plate) at the rear end of his motorcycle and no ID mark on the front of the bike.

For the two counts of assault charges, Taitt pleaded not guilty and was placed on $25,000 bail each. He did, however, plead guilty to not being the owner of a driver’s licence and riding an un-insured motorcycle and was fined $25,000 and $30,000 respectively. The defendant denied the remaining four offences and was placed on self-bail.

Taitt will return to court on October 26, 2020.

According to reports, two ranks were performing their duties at the intersection of Region and King Streets when they noticed Taitt riding up the one-way without a helmet.

As they were approaching the motorcyclist, he stopped, stepped off the bike and began walking towards the nearby King Fish Snackette. The officers instructed him to stop but he kept on walking until he entered the snackette.

One of the ranks then proceeded to take possession of the man’s bike.

However, while in the process of doing so, the motorcyclist ran out and attacked him. Taitt cuffed the officer twice to the face and followed up with several right and left hooks to the body. Several persons commented that it was the officer who threw the first punch. Nevertheless, the brutal attack on the officer gave Taitt the opportunity to repossess his motorcycle and he attempted to escape from the lawmen.

However, the beaten officer and his colleague gave chase, caught up with him and managed to apprehend him with the help of other ranks.

Taitt was taken to the Brickdam Police Station in handcuffs where police discovered he had broken several traffic laws also.