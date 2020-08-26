Repatriated Guyanese complain of confusion surrounding COVID isolation

A number of Guyanese who returned to their home shores on Sunday on an InterCaribbean Airways repatriation flight have voiced their concerns over what they term a “confusing situation” regarding isolation for the COVID-19 virus.

According to reports, the flight IWY947 transported nationals, who were stranded in Antigua, Tortola and Granada, due to the closure of airports, back home to Guyana.

Before a flight is chartered, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA) must receive an approved list of names of persons who have tested negative for COVID-19 via Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.

Before the list of approved names is put together, health officials are required to verify the test for its authenticity.

Even with that measure in place, the passengers were expected to be properly briefed upon their arrival into Guyana as to the next step in ensuring that they do not endanger their lives, and the lives of others.

But their shock and dismay, this was not done.

“Them ain’t tell we nothing about quarantine nothing… they just collect a form and let you go out,” one passenger told Kaieteur News.

She added: “Ain’t nobody deh fah brief you on what you have to do or if they gonna check on you, nothing.”

Another passenger expressed disappointment that the very persons at the airport were also not wearing protective gear, when dealing with passengers. The passenger said that it is clear that this attitude is what is aiding the high COVID-19 numbers in Guyana.

He said: “Honestly, coming off the airport, and seeing people family coming to pick them up, nobody ain’t got mask, these people ain’t telling you nothing, you just leave, that is it. I sorry for Guyana. Guyana gonna go through a harsh phase.”

Kaieteur News contacted Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, who provided some clarity on the matter. According to Minister, Anthony, Guyanese who return home from COVID-19 Caribbean countries, once they have a negative test result, are required to self-quarantine for a maximum of seven days.

That period, he explained, is the incubation to determine whether the person exhibits symptoms of the virus. Within this period, he said, representatives from the Health Ministry check in daily with the passengers to determine their status.

With this system, he continued, Guyanese are required to be “responsible”, citing that many do not adhere to the precautionary measures and roam the streets, continuing their daily lives minus protective gear.

Already, the country has surpassed the 1,000 mark with a total of 1,060 cases recorded as of yesterday.

In order for these number to decrease, Minister Anthony urged, Guyanese should do the right thing and stay home until they are cleared.