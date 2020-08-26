Promises delivered: Lust-en-Rust residents now with potable water

Latest update August 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
During a follow-up visit to Lust-en-Rust, on the West Bank of Demerara, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, assured that her Ministry is committed to providing water for the residents.
Just last week, Minister Rodrigues, according to a government statement, she visited the area to address the concerns and find solutions to the difficulties endured by the residents. Following that visit, approximately 75 households have since been connected with potable water access.
Minister Rodrigues also indicated that 20 streetlights will be installed in efforts to reduce crime and improve the livelihood of Lust-en-Rust citizens.
Aug 26, 2020CPL – Lightning did not strike twice in Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, as the Jamaica Tallawahs got over the line with time to spare having again restricted the Guyana Amazon...
Aug 26, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Aug 25, 2020
Two mysteries that are described below occurred in the final week of July that certain people in the PNC know about. The... more
Guyana’s national poet, Martin Carter, once wrote: the mouth is muzzled by the hand that feeds it. Those political leaders... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]