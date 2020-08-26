Latest update August 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Promises delivered: Lust-en-Rust residents now with potable water

Aug 26, 2020

During a follow-up visit to Lust-en-Rust, on the West Bank of Demerara, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, assured that her Ministry is committed to providing water for the residents.
Just last week, Minister Rodrigues, according to a government statement, she visited the area to address the concerns and find solutions to the difficulties endured by the residents. Following that visit, approximately 75 households have since been connected with potable water access.
Minister Rodrigues also indicated that 20 streetlights will be installed in efforts to reduce crime and improve the livelihood of Lust-en-Rust citizens.

 

