One in every four tested positive for COVID-19 in August – KNews Analysis

– Kaieteur News analysis

By Kemol King

Of all of the months of COVID-19 testing done since Guyana’s first detected case in March, August has yielded the most worrying results. For every four tests done this month, one turned out to be positive.

August is also on track to be the deadliest month for Guyana in the wake of the pandemic. Eleven persons have already died this month after contracting the virus.

The new PPP/C Government had seen the need to ramp up testing as soon as it took up office, conducting as many as 300 tests per day. Guyana had only recorded 413 cases by the end of July. In the past 25 days alone, it recorded 647 more.

These numbers are sure to change the tide of public reaction, whereas a low rate of testing before yielded statistics which gave a false sense of security.

Guyana is far from flattening the curve.

In March, Guyana had done just 52 tests, with 12 turning up positive. Two of those persons died. Back then, many people were afraid, as much like today, where one in every four persons tested positive.

Noticing the gravity of the issue, the former APNU+AFC Government announced early in April that it would be implementing emergency measures to tackle the pandemic, including a curfew, closure of a series of businesses, and bans on social activities.

In that month, testing increased ten-fold, 70 new cases were detected and 11 more people died. Testing further doubled in May, but a false sense of security threatened to set in when 61 cases were detected (less than in April), and only three persons died.

Testing slightly decreased in June to 960, with 92 testing positive, but no one died. By the end of June, Guyana had recorded 245 cases of COVID-19. Even then, the rate of testing was extremely low, with only 32 tests done per day in that month. Yet, there was talk of re-opening the economy.

In July, 2,127 tests were done, yielding that 168 more persons had tested positive for COVID-19. An analysis of testing and results as of July 31 showed that one in every 11 persons tested positive.

In early August, the PPP/C took up office, after a contentious and protracted electoral season. It immediately noted deficiencies in the public health infrastructure to manage the pandemic.

But despite ramping up testing at a rate higher than any other month, giving a truer idea of the impact of the pandemic, the government slightly relaxed the curfew and decided to allow mining, despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in certain hinterland parts.

In a recent press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo brought to the public, plans being discussed for the reopening of the economy, even though some international experts say the pandemic may last well into 2021, or even 2022.

Guyana’s recent statistics brings new urgency to calls for stringent measures to be taken by the government and the people to contain the spread of the pandemic. Otherwise, upcoming months threaten to be much deadlier.