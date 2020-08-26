Mining worker robbed $4.4M in home invasion

A Detector Operator, who works at a mining camp, in the Chi Chi Backdam, Mazaruni, Region Seven, was on Monday night robbed of $4,400,000, at gunpoint by two suspects.

Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred at the man’s Nismes, West Bank Demerara residence around 23:50 hrs.

According to a police report, the victim was asleep in the chair in the living room.

When he awoke, he saw an identifiable male entering his living room with what appeared to be a nickel handgun.

The victim told the police that the suspect pointed to him and demanded he hand over the money before ordering him to lay face down.

The man said as he was about to turn his face down when a second suspect, who was masked and armed with a black handgun, entered the living room and placed a jersey on his head.

The suspect then proceeded to tie the victim’s feet and hands.

According to the report, the suspects threatened to kill the victim if he didn’t tell them where he hid his money.

Eventually, the victim gave in since he became fearful for his life and told the suspects where they can find the cash.

After retrieving the sum, the suspects escaped in a vehicle that was waiting for them.

The victim only returned from the backdam about two months now with a large sum of cash which he usually keeps at home.

The matter was reported and an investigation into the robbery was launched.

No arrest has been made as yet.