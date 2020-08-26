Boat mishap leaves one dead

A miner is now feared dead after an aluminum boat powered by 40-horse powered outboard engine sunk, yesterday, in Gatie Falls, Semang Creek, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

The miner has since been identified as Clement Morgan, 63, of 436, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to police, the mishap occurred at around 20:30hrs while the boat was heading to Semang Backdam.

The boat, captained by Marvin Andrews, 49, of Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), had left a Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s Office (GGMC) at around 15:30hrs with Morgan and another passenger on board.

When they arrived at Gatie Falls, the outboard engine went dead as the captain was navigating his way through the rapids.

As a result, the boat capsized and sank in the river. Marvin and the other passenger managed to swim to safety but Morgan went under and disappeared.

Efforts are currently being made to locate the missing man.