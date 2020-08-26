Education Ministry explores learning options as COVID-19 bites deep

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand has begun conducting virtual meetings with parents, teachers, head teachers and school boards across the country.

The purpose of the meetings is to collaborate efforts to find ways in which proper education can be delivered to students in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister recently stated that schools will remain closed for the month of September as the Ministry continues to review and evaluate the influx of alarmingly high COVID-19 cases and the preparedness of schools. She also announced that the Ministry of Education (MOE) has collaborated efforts with the Ministry of Health to develop protocols for when schools do reopen.

As of now, the Ministry is still assessing options including virtual learning, broadcasts on the Learning Channel and developing learning kits and packages to deliver to specific sets of students. Manickchand previously stated that “We know that no single approach will provide regular learning opportunities to our children across the regions and across the grades. We will therefore have to use blended multifaceted learning approaches in the coming months.”

In addition, the Ministry of Education yesterday dismissed an on-going rumour, which stated that teachers and cleaners in public schools will see deductions from their salaries.

Persons were making claims that the reasons for the deduction was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no money being in the country’s treasury.

In the Ministry’s Facebook release, they warned that the Ministry has no intention to cut the salaries of teachers and cleaners and it was never even up for discussion. They further added that any discussion regarding the salaries of teachers and cleaners will be about enhancing their remunerations.

The Ministry lamented that members of the public should refrain from spreading panic and confusion in the country, especially during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.