Cat among de Pigeons

Dem Boys Seh…

Oil don’t spoil but yuh can’t drink oil. So said Burnham. If we coulda drink oil all ah we woulda drink belly full every day. But we can’t do dat so we just have to hope dat de government able redeem dat dutty, dutty deal wha de former administration bin sign and wha sellout we future.

Talking about sellout, dem boys feel some politicians sellout fuh a few pieces of silvers. And dem gat de audacity fuh try fuh put a spin pon it and tun dem opportunism into high principle.

Dem boys hoping dat parliament gon be summoned fast so dat de guv-ment can pass a proper law fuh fine people wha refusing to wear mask. Dem boys see plenty people refusing to wear mask. Dat is like closing yuh eyes and crossing de road. Yuh nah know what coming and you can’t see wha gon hit yuh down.

Dem boys watching all of dem carpetbaggers wha coming looking fuh wuk. Dem boys hear about wan man who bin get promise big wuk in de Ministry of Health.

De man is a specialist at packing boxes. Dem boys watching fuh see who is his backers. Den them boys gon talk wha dem know.

Dem boys know dat dem oil companies gat plenty backers in de guv-ment. Jagdeo seh he forming advisory committee but dem boys wan know if dem advisors are some of dem oil company backers.

Dem boys gat a cat fuh throw among de pigeons of advisors. If Jagdeo wan good advice, all he gat fuh do is put de boss man of de Waterfall paper to head de advisory group. Yuh gan see how quick some of dem rest gon resign.

Talk half and remember Glenn mouth nah gat padlock!