Brazil President congratulates President Ali

Latest update August 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
– expresses desire to strengthen cooperation
President Irfaan Ali has received a congratulatory letter from President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who expressed his desire to see strengthen cooperation between the two nations.
In his letter, President Bolsonaro said, “At this moment in which the perspective of ample and important transformations is presented to Guyana, I affirm the priority attributed by Brazil to the bilateral relationship. I am ready to work with Your Excellency in continuing strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries, with the view of the well-being and prosperity of Brazilian and Guyanese peoples,” a statement from the Office of the President said yesterday.
The President of Brazil noted too, the conclusion of the electoral process “ratifies the commitment [to] democracy that must continue to guide our whole region.”
President Bolsonaro also extended best wishes to President Ali for success in the exercise of his mandate.
Brazil had been critical of the protracted elections crisis in Guyana, which lasted five months.
Aug 26, 2020CPL – Lightning did not strike twice in Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, as the Jamaica Tallawahs got over the line with time to spare having again restricted the Guyana Amazon...
Aug 26, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Aug 26, 2020
Aug 25, 2020
Two mysteries that are described below occurred in the final week of July that certain people in the PNC know about. The... more
Guyana’s national poet, Martin Carter, once wrote: the mouth is muzzled by the hand that feeds it. Those political leaders... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]