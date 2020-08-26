Brazil President congratulates President Ali

– expresses desire to strengthen cooperation

President Irfaan Ali has received a congratulatory letter from President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who expressed his desire to see strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

In his letter, President Bolsonaro said, “At this moment in which the perspective of ample and important transformations is presented to Guyana, I affirm the priority attributed by Brazil to the bilateral relationship. I am ready to work with Your Excellency in continuing strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries, with the view of the well-being and prosperity of Brazilian and Guyanese peoples,” a statement from the Office of the President said yesterday.

The President of Brazil noted too, the conclusion of the electoral process “ratifies the commitment [to] democracy that must continue to guide our whole region.”

President Bolsonaro also extended best wishes to President Ali for success in the exercise of his mandate.

Brazil had been critical of the protracted elections crisis in Guyana, which lasted five months.