Latest update August 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brazil President congratulates President Ali

Aug 26, 2020 News 0

– expresses desire to strengthen cooperation

President Irfaan Ali has received a congratulatory letter from President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who expressed his desire to see strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

Brazil President, Jair Bolsonaro

In his letter, President Bolsonaro said, “At this moment in which the perspective of ample and important transformations is presented to Guyana, I affirm the priority attributed by Brazil to the bilateral relationship. I am ready to work with Your Excellency in continuing strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries, with the view of the well-being and prosperity of Brazilian and Guyanese peoples,” a statement from the Office of the President said yesterday.
The President of Brazil noted too, the conclusion of the electoral process “ratifies the commitment [to] democracy that must continue to guide our whole region.”
President Bolsonaro also extended best wishes to President Ali for success in the exercise of his mandate.
Brazil had been critical of the protracted elections crisis in Guyana, which lasted five months.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

This time Tallawahs finish the job

This time Tallawahs finish the job

Aug 26, 2020

CPL – Lightning did not strike twice in Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, as the Jamaica Tallawahs got over the line with time to spare having again restricted the Guyana Amazon...
Read More
Hero CPL to support COVID-19 good causes

Hero CPL to support COVID-19 good causes

Aug 26, 2020

RHTYSC and Republic Bank donates educational materials to school children

RHTYSC and Republic Bank donates educational...

Aug 26, 2020

RAN 7s will not scrum off in 2020

RAN 7s will not scrum off in 2020

Aug 26, 2020

Lusignan Golf Club appoints new management committee ay AGM

Lusignan Golf Club appoints new management...

Aug 26, 2020

Wishing our hero happy birthday

Wishing our hero happy birthday

Aug 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019