Latest update August 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Imagine someone walks into your home, orders you to move into the lower flat and takes over the running of the entire property.
It is your home, you have the transport for it. But you have no say in how it is run.
You have become a tenant in your own home. Every month, he sends you bills for the electricity, water, cooking gas and groceries.
He also sends you bills for repairs he said he did but which you did not authorize. He even says you can check the bills to see if it is on par with international prices.
This is what has happened to Guyana. The oil companies have come here and taken over our oil resources.
They are making all the decisions; they are deciding how the sector is to be managed.
They are determining how much oil is being produced. They are determining what is to be spent and how it is to be spent.
Guyana has no say.
And you can be sure that they are sending us the Bills for us to be the checker.
Guyanese must demand a greater say in the how our oil expenses are managed.
Demand a better deal!
Aug 25, 2020Letter to the Sports Editor… Dear Sports Editor, Joseph Stanislaus Solomon AA was born at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, British Guiana on August 24, 1930, the third of four sons and one...
Aug 25, 2020
Aug 25, 2020
Aug 25, 2020
Aug 25, 2020
Aug 24, 2020
The pattern in politics in any country is for the leader of a losing party to step down. There are of course exceptions.... more
The Minister of Health must have some inkling of the total number of positive cases that it will take to revert back or to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]