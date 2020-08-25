Teen in Bat Creek double homicide hospitalized, yet to appear in court

The 15-year-old suspected of killing his 55-year-old brother-in-law and three-year-old nephew in a deadly stabbing spree, is still hospitalized and yet to appear in court.

The suspect, who attacked six family members on August 13th at Bat Creek, Lower Pomeroon, has been in police custody for almost two weeks. Reports are that the teen is admitted at the Suddie Public Hospital, in COVID-19 isolation. A senior police source told Kaieteur News that the teen suspect cannot appear in court while hospitalized. The source also said that a file is yet to be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution [DPP].

Kaieteur News understands that on the day in question, the 15-year-old attacked his brother-in-law, his two sisters and three children. His brother-in-law died instantly from stab wounds he sustained, while his three year old nephew died the following day. The suspect was apprehended by police one day following the ordeal and has since been in custody.