Renegotiation MUST be our primary focus

ExxonMobil has refused to pay the extremely small fines imposed by Guyana’s environmental watchdog, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Exxon’s blunt refusal and delays in paying these token fines reflect its absolute contempt and disrespect for Guyana, its laws and its people.
These fines are akin to the cost of candies. Yet, the EPA has had to threaten legal action in order to ensure compliance by ExxonMobil.
This is part of the strategy which oil companies employ when dealing with poor countries. They force the local regulatory agencies to expend their energies and limited financial resources in going after candies while they are clearing out the whole confectionery store. It is a strategy to frustrate and to humiliate, to have us bowed and then force us to eventually beg.
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has had to send a stern warning to ExxonMobil that it will have to pay the fines imposed by the EPA. That it had to take such a high-ranking official to read the riot act to Exxon shows the disregard and indifference shown by the company.
Exxon must comply with the country’s environmental regulations. At the same time, the country must not lose sight of the bigger picture, rather than counting the crumbs that are being thrown its way.
Guyana must focus on the immediate renegotiation of the scandalous Production Sharing Agreement.
Yes, we must insist on respect for our environmental laws, but we must also recognize that it is these minor issues with which the oil companies want to keep us preoccupied while they have license to steal our oil wealth.
Guyana’s Vice President, with vast oil oversight responsibilities, is no doubt strategizing about how to beat Exxon at its own game.
Guyana should not take its eye off the prize: the opportunity which is now presented to obtain a better deal and to stop the heist of our oil riches.
Environmental penalties must be paid but, more importantly, we should also receive our just dues.
We should avoid fighting over candies when this only diverts our attention and allows the oil companies to plunder our resources.
By Sir Ronald Sanders
The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Publisher’s Note
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Renegotiation MUST be our primary focus
Aug 25, 2020 Front Page Comment, News 0
ExxonMobil has refused to pay the extremely small fines imposed by Guyana’s environmental watchdog, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Exxon’s blunt refusal and delays in paying these token fines reflect its absolute contempt and disrespect for Guyana, its laws and its people.
These fines are akin to the cost of candies. Yet, the EPA has had to threaten legal action in order to ensure compliance by ExxonMobil.
This is part of the strategy which oil companies employ when dealing with poor countries. They force the local regulatory agencies to expend their energies and limited financial resources in going after candies while they are clearing out the whole confectionery store. It is a strategy to frustrate and to humiliate, to have us bowed and then force us to eventually beg.
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has had to send a stern warning to ExxonMobil that it will have to pay the fines imposed by the EPA. That it had to take such a high-ranking official to read the riot act to Exxon shows the disregard and indifference shown by the company.
Exxon must comply with the country’s environmental regulations. At the same time, the country must not lose sight of the bigger picture, rather than counting the crumbs that are being thrown its way.
Guyana must focus on the immediate renegotiation of the scandalous Production Sharing Agreement.
Yes, we must insist on respect for our environmental laws, but we must also recognize that it is these minor issues with which the oil companies want to keep us preoccupied while they have license to steal our oil wealth.
Guyana’s Vice President, with vast oil oversight responsibilities, is no doubt strategizing about how to beat Exxon at its own game.
Guyana should not take its eye off the prize: the opportunity which is now presented to obtain a better deal and to stop the heist of our oil riches.
Environmental penalties must be paid but, more importantly, we should also receive our just dues.
We should avoid fighting over candies when this only diverts our attention and allows the oil companies to plunder our resources.
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles