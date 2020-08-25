PNCR’s Chair, Volda Lawrence, released on bail for election fraud

– Mingo still to be served

Former Health Minister and Chairperson of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), Volda Lawrence, was yesterday released on $100,000 bail for a joint private criminal charge which alleges the forging of a document that was used for a fraudulent election declaration on March 5, 2020.

While Lawrence made her first appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Returning Officer for District Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Clairmont Mingo, is yet to be served with a summons to appear in court to answer to the said charge.

When the matter was called, Lawrence made her way to the courtroom with her attorney Nigel Hughes. The charge alleges that Mingo, having been procured by Lawrence on or about March 5, 2020, at the Command Centre for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on High and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown, uttered to the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, the results for Region Four, knowing it to be forged, with intent to defraud the people of Guyana.

The charge was filed by People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) attorney, Charles Ramson, on March 13, 2020.

While private prosecutor Glenn Hanoman made no objection to bail being granted to Lawrence, since she appeared in court without being served with the summons, Hughes asked the Magistrate to place Lawrence on her own recognizance (self bail). However, bail was granted to Lawrence in the sum of $100,000 and the matter, which was transferred to Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, was adjourned to September 11, 2020.

After the matter was finished and as Lawrence and her attorney made their way out of the court compound, a crowd of A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) supporters started shouting “free Volda”.

While speaking with reporters outside of the court, Hughes said that no attempt was made to serve the summons on his client and that the only reason she appeared in court was because he informed her that her name was called in court and she agreed to make an appearance.

After the interview, Lawrence then proceeded to the barriers at Croal Street, where she interacted with the coalition supporters who were also heard shouting: “We love you Volda”.