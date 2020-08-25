New ambulance service launched to serve Oil and Gas industry

Latest update August 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Less than a year ago, the joint venture company, Eureka Atlantic Offshore Medical Services (EAOMS) was established between Eureka Medical Laboratories (EML) and Atlantic Offshore Medical Services (AOMS). EAOMS was launched to serve the Oil and Gas Industry in Guyana.
According to a statement released to the media yesterday, “EAOMS is designed to add value to the healthcare system in Guyana by developing strategies that continuously meet the growing demands of the healthcare sector.”
In this regard, it was noted that collaboration with St Joseph Mercy Hospital (SJMH) was established and both partners are now ready to launch Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Service. It was revealed too that EAOMS procured and outfitted its ambulance according to international standards.
Joint competency and training programmes were also provided to the nursing team of both organizations, which was facilitated by trained specialist from Canada and SJMH. It was made clear too that “Strict infection control measures have been implemented to safeguard all patients.”
