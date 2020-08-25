Latest update August 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

High Commissioner of India meets Prime Minister Mark Phillips

Aug 25, 2020 News 0

The High Commissioner of India, H.E. Dr. K. J. Srinivasa (at left) yesterday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Mark Phillips. The two discussed various matters of mutual interest. The High Commissioner also briefed the Prime Minister on the various developmental projects that the Government of India is undertaking in Guyana. The Prime Minister recalled the long-time collaboration between India and Guyana and thanked the Government of India for such a long partnership. He also conveyed that the collaboration with India was beneficial to Guyana and expressed hope that it becomes more intensive in the future with the new Government. He also recalled his visit to India (Delhi, Jaipur, Bangalore) as leader of a Guyanese delegation in 2007 and said that he was impressed with the achievements made by India in IT, healthcare and other sectors. The High Commissioner also mentioned that “the Government of India proposed to convert CEIT in Guyana to be a Regional IT Centre for CARICOM, as per the commitment made during the meeting of our Prime Minister with CARICOM leaders (India-CARICOM Summit) on September 25, 2019 on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York.”

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Wishing our hero happy birthday

Wishing our hero happy birthday

Aug 25, 2020

Letter to the Sports Editor… Dear Sports Editor, Joseph Stanislaus Solomon AA was born at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, British Guiana on August 24, 1930, the third of four sons and one...
Read More
Residents call on Government for sports ground in Aurora

Residents call on Government for sports ground in...

Aug 25, 2020

National Senior Athletics Championships called off

National Senior Athletics Championships called

Aug 25, 2020

GAW tackle Tallawahs, Patriots face Tridents as CPL moves to Queen’s Park

GAW tackle Tallawahs, Patriots face Tridents as...

Aug 25, 2020

BCB and Albion Cricket Club holds cordial discussion on the future of Berbice Cricket

BCB and Albion Cricket Club holds cordial...

Aug 25, 2020

Chase too much for Guyana

Chase too much for Guyana

Aug 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019