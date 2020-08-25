Latest update August 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon got the nerve to tell us Guyana will lose $$billions

Aug 25, 2020 News 0

3rd WELL PAYARA

Imagine yuh gat 10 water bottle factories around the world. Dem ah mek 5000 bottle water ah day, which costing dem between $40 to $50 per bottle. De 5000 bottle is wah dem have customer for.

Yuh come to Guyana and set up two factories and the cost is only $8 a bottle. But fuh supply yuh customers wid dat 5000 bottle, yuh need to set up one more factory.

What would you do wid dem factories dat is costing you $40 to $50? You would obviously shut dem down and concentrate here in Guyana where it is cheaper so you can have bigger profits. Na true?

This is exactly wah ExxonMobil did. Dem sell out everything in Norway, Nigeria, Australia, and Malaysia. Dem also seh dem want fuh get rid of dem operation in Chad and Equatorial Guinea. Dem also reduce some of their rigs in the Permian Basin in America.

Dem even reduce spending on its operations in the USA just to focus on Guyana.

Liza One and Liza Two are like the two factories established to produce oil at the cheaper rate. But it wants another oil pumping factory called Payara. It requires government approval for this. If it doesn’t get de 3rd well, Payara, it would hurt its bottom-line.

To the PPP/C government, this is a golden opportunity to secure the deal that Guyana deserves.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Wishing our hero happy birthday

Wishing our hero happy birthday

Aug 25, 2020

Letter to the Sports Editor… Dear Sports Editor, Joseph Stanislaus Solomon AA was born at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, British Guiana on August 24, 1930, the third of four sons and one...
Read More
Residents call on Government for sports ground in Aurora

Residents call on Government for sports ground in...

Aug 25, 2020

National Senior Athletics Championships called off

National Senior Athletics Championships called

Aug 25, 2020

GAW tackle Tallawahs, Patriots face Tridents as CPL moves to Queen’s Park

GAW tackle Tallawahs, Patriots face Tridents as...

Aug 25, 2020

BCB and Albion Cricket Club holds cordial discussion on the future of Berbice Cricket

BCB and Albion Cricket Club holds cordial...

Aug 25, 2020

Chase too much for Guyana

Chase too much for Guyana

Aug 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019