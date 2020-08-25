Latest update August 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ExxonMobil messing with we head

Aug 25, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem gat a weeder wah does do lil wuk near to weh de boss man of de Waterfall paper does live. De man complain how he weed a man yard three times and he nah get pay yet. He seh he come plenty times fuh he money and de owner dem nah wan open dem door. He seh it nah mek sense nah mo fuh he come fuh he money because he getting push around and de man wah owe he mekkin he feel like a cent ice.
Is de same thing Exxon doing to Guyana. Dem get fine fuh some pollution. But dem nah wah pay. Dem gat de EPA sending notice after notice.
De fine was a small ting. In some cases was just about US$500. Dat would not cause Exxon fuh even blink. But Exxon decide dem wan contest dem small penalty.
Dem boys know why. Exxon know dat it gan cost de EPA mo money in lawyer’s fees dan de penalty itself. And when dem boys hear how much some lawyers does charge fuh a few hours of wuk, dem boys know that de EPA gan spend mo fuh get back less. And Exxon know dat too.
So dem boys believe dat Exxon playing hardball and testing fuh see how far de government gan go and how much them can get away with. Is a test of nerves.
Dem muss be think dem still dealing with de Rig-adier. Dem nah know dem dealing with de Boss. De man who dem does call de boss tell them upfront, dat dem gat fuh pay.
Exxon suddenly ketch sense. Dem decide dat them go pay. But dem boys waiting fuh see wah further games dem gan play with we heads
Dat is how dem big multinational companies does operate. Dem testing de will of de government. But dem now meet dem match. Because de Vice President tell them plain and straight dat dem gat fuh pay up.
Talk half and wait fuh see how Exxon gan react to de review of de review.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Wishing our hero happy birthday

Wishing our hero happy birthday

Aug 25, 2020

Letter to the Sports Editor… Dear Sports Editor, Joseph Stanislaus Solomon AA was born at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, British Guiana on August 24, 1930, the third of four sons and one...
Read More
Residents call on Government for sports ground in Aurora

Residents call on Government for sports ground in...

Aug 25, 2020

National Senior Athletics Championships called off

National Senior Athletics Championships called

Aug 25, 2020

GAW tackle Tallawahs, Patriots face Tridents as CPL moves to Queen’s Park

GAW tackle Tallawahs, Patriots face Tridents as...

Aug 25, 2020

BCB and Albion Cricket Club holds cordial discussion on the future of Berbice Cricket

BCB and Albion Cricket Club holds cordial...

Aug 25, 2020

Chase too much for Guyana

Chase too much for Guyana

Aug 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019