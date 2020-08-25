ExxonMobil messing with we head

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem gat a weeder wah does do lil wuk near to weh de boss man of de Waterfall paper does live. De man complain how he weed a man yard three times and he nah get pay yet. He seh he come plenty times fuh he money and de owner dem nah wan open dem door. He seh it nah mek sense nah mo fuh he come fuh he money because he getting push around and de man wah owe he mekkin he feel like a cent ice.

Is de same thing Exxon doing to Guyana. Dem get fine fuh some pollution. But dem nah wah pay. Dem gat de EPA sending notice after notice.

De fine was a small ting. In some cases was just about US$500. Dat would not cause Exxon fuh even blink. But Exxon decide dem wan contest dem small penalty.

Dem boys know why. Exxon know dat it gan cost de EPA mo money in lawyer’s fees dan de penalty itself. And when dem boys hear how much some lawyers does charge fuh a few hours of wuk, dem boys know that de EPA gan spend mo fuh get back less. And Exxon know dat too.

So dem boys believe dat Exxon playing hardball and testing fuh see how far de government gan go and how much them can get away with. Is a test of nerves.

Dem muss be think dem still dealing with de Rig-adier. Dem nah know dem dealing with de Boss. De man who dem does call de boss tell them upfront, dat dem gat fuh pay.

Exxon suddenly ketch sense. Dem decide dat them go pay. But dem boys waiting fuh see wah further games dem gan play with we heads

Dat is how dem big multinational companies does operate. Dem testing de will of de government. But dem now meet dem match. Because de Vice President tell them plain and straight dat dem gat fuh pay up.

Talk half and wait fuh see how Exxon gan react to de review of de review.