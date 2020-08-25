DPP to make decision on way forward for Lowenfield’s criminal charges on Sept. 11

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, is expected to make a decision on September 11, 2020, on the way forward for the criminal charges filed against the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield.

Lowenfield yesterday made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who was accompanied by one of his attorneys, Senior Counsel Neil Boston.

When the matter was called a representative from the DPP’s office, Tarique Mohamed, informed the court that the DPP has intervened in the matter and that on the next hearing a decision will be made on the way forward.

As such, the Chief Magistrate adjourned the matter to the September date and transferred same to Principle Magistrate Faith McGusty.

On Friday last, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced that the DPP had decided to take over the criminal charges that were filed against Lowenfield; Returning Officer of Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, and former Health Minister and Chairperson of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), Volda Lawrence, in relation to the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections and the events that followed.

According to a release from the police, a comprehensive investigation into the allegations would be conducted by the GPF.

The release highlighted that, “The DPP indicated that in exercise of powers vested in her under Article 187 of the Constitution, she will take over the private criminal charges currently pending in the Magistrates’ Courts in relation to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and the aftermath.”

This decision was made almost two weeks after Lowenfield’s lawyer, Nigel Hughes, made an application to the DPP asking her to review and take over the prosecution of the private criminal charges that were filed against his client.

The charges levelled against Lowenfield allege fraud, misconduct in public office, and breach of public’s trust, while the joint charge that was filed against Mingo and Lawrence, alleges unverified declaration of results for Region Four.

The criminal charges were filed against Lowenfield on June 30, 2020, by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) member, Desmond Morian, and The New Movement Party (TNM) executive, Dr. Daniel Josh Kanhai, while the charge against Mingo and Lawrence was filed on March 13, 2020, by PPP/C’s attorney Charles Ramson.

According to the release, on August 21, 2020, the GPF received formal reports which alleged criminal conduct by Lowenfield, Mingo and others in relation to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and the aftermath. The release stated that as a result of the formal reports being made, legal advice was obtained from the DPP who advised the GPF to launch an investigation into the allegations in accordance to its mandate.

On August 14, 2020, when Lowenfield made his second appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate McGusty, the court was informed that the DPP had written to the prosecutors in the matter – attorneys-at-law Sanjeev Datadin, Glenn Hanoman, Mark Conway and George Thomas – asking them to submit the evidence in the matter so that she can decide whether or not the private criminal charges will continue against Lowenfield.