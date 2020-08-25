Business owners, patrons in Berbice arrested for flouting COVID orders

A total of 32 persons including business owners were yesterday arrested for disregarding the COVID-19 orders set out by the Ministry of Health.

Ranks led by a senior officer in Berbice swooped down at several locations, one on the Number 19 Public Road and others between Rose Hall Town and Port Mourant, Berbice. Kaieteur News was informed that 21 persons, including the owners were arrested at a liquor shop at Number 19 Village while 11 were arrested between the Rose Hall and Port Mourant areas.

They were all arrested for failure to wear protective gear and breach of COVID orders in relation to allowing patrons to dine and consume alcohol. All were released on $10,000 bail each.