74 new cases push COVID-19 number to 1,029

The Ministry of Health has announced that there are 74 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases have brought the nation’s total to 1,029. According to the dashboard released by the Ministry of Health yesterday, of the total cases, 508 are males while 521 are females.

According to the regional breakdown, Region Four has the highest number with 351 cases followed by Region Seven with 200 cases, Region Nine with 172, Region One with 143, Region 10 with 72, Region Two with 12, Region Three with 54, Region five with two, Region Six with 19 and Region Eight with 12.