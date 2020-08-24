WPA MP resigns from party

Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley has reportedly tendered her resignation party with immediate effect just mere days after it parted ways with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) coalition.

Halley when contacted refused to offer a comment but merely confirmed her resignation. Kaieteur News also contacted party executive, Dr. David Hinds who said that, “The WPA has taken a decision not to comment on the issue at this time.”

It is unclear what prompted Sarabo-Halley’s resignation from the party but reports hint that it stemmed from the WPA’s recent withdrawal from the APNU over what it considers violations of governing principles of coalition politics and the sidelining of the collective’s smaller constituents by the People’s National Congress (PNC).

Internal conflict has been brewing within the coalition and its constituents over the recent selection of parliamentarians for Guyana’s 12th sitting with many of the opinion that the smaller factions within the party were snubbed at their chance to sit in parliament.

The Justice For All Party (JFAP) led by Chandra Narine Sharma, was the first to signal their intent to part ways with the APNU, saying that it was actively reviewing its membership within the coalition. This came after the party was left unrepresented in the National Assembly in the APNU’s recent selection of Members of Parliament.

The WPA followed with a release that painted a grim picture of the partnership within the coalition, one that was quite different than what was being portrayed by leader, former President David Granger.

APNU had selected Sarabo-Halley as the WPA’s lone representative at parliament but the party in their release said that this was only possible after a letter was sent to People’s National Reform Congress Chair, Amna Ally on the state of affairs.

Additionally, JFAP, as Kaieteur News understands was sidelined because of their advocation for Granger to concede during the March 2020 Elections fiasco.