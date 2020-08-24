RHTYSC 30th Anniversary Celebration 1990-2020 Fudadin, Crandon, Williams named in RHTYSC all time X1 after thirty years

Campbelle leads all time female team

The Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS has unveiled the club’s all time cricket team as the celebration continues for its 30th anniversary. The RHTYSC was founded in September, 1990 by three times Commonwealth Youth Service Awardee, the ST. Francis Community Developers and is the only youth and sports club in the history of Guyana to receive a national award. The all time eleven team represents the best cricketers in the club’s history. The club first selected an all-time team for its 20th anniversary in 2010 and would be again relooked at in 2025, for the 35th anniversary.

The all-time team named in batting order is –

1. Renwick Batson

2. James Fraser

3. Assad Fudadin

4. Royston Crandon

5. Neil Williams

6. Andre Percival

7. Khemraj Mahadeo

8. Delbert Hicks

9. Eon Hooper

10. Esuan Crandon

11. Shawn Pereira

Hooper and Pereira replaced Ravi Narine and Shawn Grant from the last selected all time eleven. National Coach and former Guyana all-rounder Esuan Crandon was named Captain of the team.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that a five-member committee selected the team based on performance on the cricket field, personal discipline, team spirit, loyalty to the club and role model status. He disclosed that numerous RHTYSC members were considered with Clinton Pestano, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Sinclair, Ravi Narine, Shawn Grant, Abdel Fudadin, Rajiv Ivan and Michael Trim being unlucky to be left out.The long serving Secretary/CEO expressed confident that Pestano, Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair and Keith Simpson would be included in 2025 in the 35th anniversary all-time team.

The batting order is very strong on paper with Batson, Fraser, Fudadin, Crandon, Neil Williams, Percival, Mahadeo and Hicks all having scored over 6000 runs in their RHTYSC careers with a combined 38 centuries, while Hooper, Crandon and Pereira are useful all-rounders.

Crandon would share the new ball with either, Neil Williams, Fudadin or Renwick Batson with Delbert Hicks serving as the wicketkeeper. The spinning segment would be taken care of by off spinners Eon Hooper, Royston Crandon, Andre Percival, Khemraj Mahadeo and leg spinner Shawn Pereira. Foster noted that the only weak spot is the lack of a left arm spinner. All the players have played for Berbice at the junior and senior level while Fraser is the only one not to play for Guyana at any level.

Fudadin (Tests), Royston Crandon (ODI) and Esuan Crandon (Sixes) have also played for the West Indies.

Meanwhile, the club has also disclosed that West Indies batting star Shemaine Campbelle was named skipper of the club’s all time female eleven. The team in batting order is Melanie Henry, Marian Samaroo, Shabika Gajnabi, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Sherika Campbelle, Jackie Singh, Nikita Toney, Dian Prahalad, Plaffina Millington and Erva Giddings. Gajnabi would serve as the vice-captain, while Campbelle would keep wicket with Henry as the standby. Giddings and Sherika Campbelle would share the new ball with Gajnabi as back up. The spin bowling would be done by off spinners Grimmond, Millington, Singh, left arm spinners Toney and Prahalad.

The RHTYSC is the only cricket club in Guyana to have a female team and every member of the team has represented Guyana at either the junior or senior level apart from Sherika Campbelle, who is a senior Berbice player. Shemaine Campbelle, Giddings, Gajnabi and Grimmond are all senior West Indies players.

The RHTYSC would relook at the all time eleven team in 2025.