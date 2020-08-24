NDIA installs mobile pump in No. 52 outfall channel to assist with draining

– Sees an estimated $2.3 million operational cost

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) installed a mobile pump at the No. 52 outfall channel on the coast of East-Berbice-Corentyne, Region Six on Friday last.

The NDIA stated that the installation of the mobile pump will assist in draining the water in the No. 51 canal, to provide relief for villages that were recently flooded following heavy rains.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha informed this newspaper that the overall estimated cost of operation of the pump is $2,315,600. He stated that the extraction from the Albion Pump Station, transportation of the pump, hoses, discharge pipes and engine to site, repairs to the pump, hydraulic oil for the pump and it’s installation all came up to $1,755,600. He also disclosed that the purchasing and transport of 10 drums of diesel to the site saw an estimated cost of $500,000. The operation and security of the pump was estimated at an additional $60,000.

“I’ve instructed my officers to address these issues immediately. We are working to have mobile pumps deployed to areas that need urgent attention,” he said. The Minister also promised the farmers and residents that measures will be put in place to monitor and contain flooding within the Region.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced the installation of the pump and also said that several farmers would have been affected by heavy rains which lasted for weeks. Farmers would have reported a significant loss in crops and poultry, and flooding in their homes, which destroyed many household appliances.

The Ministry stated that Minister Mustapha would have visited the region days after the flooding occurred and conducted outreach with the residents. The MOA added that the Minister had immediately demanded that machines be deployed to affected areas in the Region. He stated that the goal was to execute the clearing of several drains and canals that were clogged that was long overdue.

Residents had disclosed that the causes of the flooding were the clogged drains in the villages and the No. 51 canal. The Nos. 52, 53, 54, 57, and 58 villages were all affected by the flooding according to Chairman of the No. 52/74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Anil Ramjahan.

This statement was also supported by Minister Mustapha who said that, “What I’ve noticed, there are many canals in the areas that need to be cleared. I spoke with the head of the NDIA, Mr. Flatts, the Regional Chairman, and representatives from the NDC and RDC to come into these areas. As a matter of fact, we’ve dispatched three machines and a fourth machine will be here shortly to get this problem under control.”

One farmer had previously told Kaieteur that he had written to the NDIA after they had “neglected” his community. The rice farmer stated that he had lost over 100 acres of rice due to the recent flooding that was caused by improper irrigation systems in his community.

He further added that the farmers in the community had no choice but to make attempts to pump out some of the water in the back dams, however, their attempts were futile. He said that four excavator machines were sent to resolve the issue but upon their arrival, the damage was already done. The back dams were muddy and slippery which posed great difficulties for the machines to access the area to resolve the issue.