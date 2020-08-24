Latest update August 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Lone gunman enters wash bay, robs owner

A lone gunman, on Saturday last, walked into Stone Wall Wash Bay at Prosville Squatting Area Wismar Linden, Region Ten and robbed its owner of cash and a cell phone.
The robbery took place at around 20:00hrs, while the owner, a female, 36, was seated on a bench alone underneath a shed at the wash bay.
According to police, the bandit approached the woman and pointed a hand gun to her face demanding cash. However, before the woman could make a next , the man proceeded to push his hands in her pocket relieving her of $65,000. He then grabbed her Samsung Galaxy S10 cell phone valued $210,000 from a nearby table and made good his escape on foot in the direction of the Wisroc area.

 

