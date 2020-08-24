Latest update August 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Labourer jumps over boss’s fence and dies

Aug 24, 2020 News 0

Minutes after being sent home for feeling unwell, a labourer yesterday jumped his boss’ fence, collapsed and died. According to reports the dead man, Phillip Etwaru also known as Ricky, 56, of 34 Montrose Seawall, East Coast Demerara (ECD) passed away at around 09:00hrs.

Dead Phillip Etwaru

Investigators said that Etwaru left his home early that morning and reported for work at the home of a mechanic in Atlantic Gardens, ECD.
However, when he arrived Etwaru, proceeded to lie down on a ply board and groaned repeatedly for pain. His boss, the mechanic became worried and asked the labourer if he was feeling well, to which Etwaru responded by saying that he was. The mechanic then instructed him to take the day off and go home. Etwaru obeyed and decided to jump the six feet fence into an alley where he fell to the ground. Police said the man started to groan again until he became motionless. An ambulance was called to scene and paramedics pronounced the labourer dead. His body was later removed by undertakers and taken to Lyken Funeral Home.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Chase too much for Guyana

Chase too much for Guyana

Aug 24, 2020

CPL – Another excellent St Lucia Zouks bowling performance ensured Roston Chase’s backs-to-the-wall fifty was not in vain, as Chemar Holder bowled a brilliant last over to deny th e Guyana...
Read More
RHTYSC 30th Anniversary Celebration 1990-2020 Fudadin, Crandon, Williams named in RHTYSC all time X1 after thirty years

RHTYSC 30th Anniversary Celebration 1990-2020...

Aug 24, 2020

Warriors defend the lowest total in CPL history

Warriors defend the lowest total in CPL history

Aug 23, 2020

Another success story from the Ghetto

Another success story from the Ghetto

Aug 23, 2020

SMNT Head Coach Máximo confident Guyana can win Group F

SMNT Head Coach Máximo confident Guyana can win...

Aug 23, 2020

Referee, Judges receive certificates for seminar participation

Referee, Judges receive certificates for seminar...

Aug 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019