Labourer jumps over boss’s fence and dies

Minutes after being sent home for feeling unwell, a labourer yesterday jumped his boss’ fence, collapsed and died. According to reports the dead man, Phillip Etwaru also known as Ricky, 56, of 34 Montrose Seawall, East Coast Demerara (ECD) passed away at around 09:00hrs.

Investigators said that Etwaru left his home early that morning and reported for work at the home of a mechanic in Atlantic Gardens, ECD.

However, when he arrived Etwaru, proceeded to lie down on a ply board and groaned repeatedly for pain. His boss, the mechanic became worried and asked the labourer if he was feeling well, to which Etwaru responded by saying that he was. The mechanic then instructed him to take the day off and go home. Etwaru obeyed and decided to jump the six feet fence into an alley where he fell to the ground. Police said the man started to groan again until he became motionless. An ambulance was called to scene and paramedics pronounced the labourer dead. His body was later removed by undertakers and taken to Lyken Funeral Home.