Jail time for people who keep oil money a secret

Latest update August 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
What happened with Exxon signing bonus should never happen again – Jagdeo
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is forging ahead with a promise he made in opposition last year to legislate criminal penalties for non-disclosure of oil revenues and other financial receipts from oil companies.Making an appearance on last Thursday’s edition of Kaieteur Radio’s Guyana’s Oil & You, Jagdeo told the hostess, Kiana Wilburg, that the country can expect the legislation to criminalise non-disclosures as soon as the government passes the upcoming budget.“We made it clear,” he stated “that the Minister of Finance or the Secretary to the Treasury, they would have under legislation to gazette every cent collected from the oil companies, big or small, a dollar or a hundred dollars.”
He added that they would have to gazette the receipt within a time period, about three months, and notify the Parliament.“So if the country knows how much we’ve collected every year,” he told Wilburg, “you can go to the official gazette and just add down all the sums and then you, as a private citizen will know Guyana collected this amount of money for the year…”He explained that the registering of the funds would also have to go through a budgetary and audit process. The Vice President related examining other countries and finding that the likelihood of persons stealing money from the public purse skyrockets when nobody knows how much money has been collected.The need for legislation to criminalise non-disclosures became evident to Jagdeo while in Opposition, as the former APNU+AFC government hid from the Guyanese public for over a year that it had received a signing bonus from ExxonMobil of US$18M at the time of inking the 2016 Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement (PSA); the money was deposited into the Consolidated Fund in May of 2019, three years after it was received from the oil giant.
“You know what happened with the US$18M,” Jagdeo said. “That could never happen again.”He said the money should have been paid into the Treasury and the Parliament notified.Notably, when Jagdeo’s promise to criminalise non-disclosures was made in 2019, it received criticism from the APNU+AFC’s Amna Ally, who had said that it was important to weigh his words against his record. During his tenure as President, several contracts did not see the light of day. These include but are not limited to the Marriott Hotel contract, the Sanata Complex contract, the Berbice Bridge contract, and the Bai Shan Lin contract.
Aug 24, 2020CPL – Another excellent St Lucia Zouks bowling performance ensured Roston Chase’s backs-to-the-wall fifty was not in vain, as Chemar Holder bowled a brilliant last over to deny th e Guyana...
Aug 24, 2020
Aug 23, 2020
Aug 23, 2020
Aug 23, 2020
Aug 23, 2020
There have been four major, third parties in Guyana – the National Democratic Party (NDP), United Force (UF), Working People’s... more
Yesterday, two women approached the publisher of Kaieteur News as he was about to enter his office. They said they could... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]