ExxonMobil has to comply with fines imposed by EPA – Vice Pres. Jagdeo

If there are clear cases of environmental breaches and the laws regarding fines are enforced in a fair way then ExxonMobil or any other oil major has to comply. Making this state

ment during a brief engagement with Kaieteur News was Vice President and former Head of State, Bharrat Jagdeo.

This newspaper asked the official for his thoughts on the fact that ExxonMobil is refusing to pay a US$1000 or $200,000 fine handed down by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the spill of hydraulic fluid in the Stabroek Block. Jagdeo said, “If the law requires this fine then the company has to comply. There is no discretion in dealing with the law.”

As a result of Exxonmobil’s refusal to pay the fine, the EPA had taken the decision to haul the American oil giant before the local courts, but that course of action is on pause at the moment said Dr. Vincent Adams, the agency’s Executive Director. Speaking with this newspaper yesterday, the official said that ExxonMobil made contact and asked for discussions on the matter between the lawyers of the regulatory body and that of the multinational.

The EPA head said, “The new head of Exxon Guyana, Alistair Routledge, he called me and said he wanted to have discussions between the lawyers and so the case is on pause until those discussions have concluded. Let’s see where it goes because they already paid for one fine which totals US$500. They have US$1000 left. I just don’t understand their case because they don’t have one.”

Dr. Adams reminded that ExxonMobil is refusing to pay the fine because it believes that the spills were so minor that there was no harm done to the environment and therefore believed that the fine should not be instituted. The regulator however shares a different view. He said that Exxon had six spills, three of which they were pardoned since the EPA wanted to work with the company to improve its safety culture and operations. But even after he exercised efforts in this regard, the EPA head said that the company had three more spills, therefore bringing the total to six.

The EPA Head said that the spills occurred because ExxonMobil was not following the requirements of its permits which state that

it must follow the manufacturer’s instructions or guide. Had this been done in the setting up of the hydraulic hose for the Liza Destiny, the spills would not have occurred in the first place expressed the head of the regulatory body.

Taking the foregoing into account, Dr. Adam’s said he fined the company for breaching its permit requirements as he said its actions on such a fundamental matter send a dangerous signal about the company’s safety culture.