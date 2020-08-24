Dem new advisors wukkin pro bono

Latest update August 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Aug 24, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem politician does promise you all kinds of things when dem want yuh vote. De PPP/C did promise fuh review dem oil contract. But it was only because de Waterfall paper bin deh pon dem case fuh reverse de sell-out deal wah Trotty bin sign.
Dem boys watching closely wah de new government gan do. Dem try fuh pull a fast one pon dem boys when dem seh dem reviewing Payara only to later change dem mouth an seh dem reviewing de review. Dem boys wan know how dem gan review something dat ain’t finish yet. But dem boys gat eagle eye pon dem.
Dem boys know dat dem gat sense. But dem only like use dat sense fuh full dem pockets, just like dem kavacamites in de Hap-New and de party wah de A and de C runaway and leff de F.
Suh dem boys watching fuh see wah gan be de outcome of Payara. Dat is the ultimate test. If dem fail dat test, dem boys know dat dem was only blow-blow.
Dem boys also watching fuh see wah gan happen to de review of some of dem big contract wah de Hap-New and de F bin give to some of dem contractor friends. Dem boys seh de new government should try to recover deh money and at least cause some of dem wah get contract and wah charging exhorbitant rent to de government, fuh pay dem taxes.
Talk half and leh we seh thanks to Ralphie, Jerry and Shoeman fuh accepting advisor wuk without pay!
