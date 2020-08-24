Change Guyana – Courage to the Finish Line

DEAR EDITOR,

Change Guyana Political Party has achieved outsized accomplishments in pre and post March 2020 General and Regional Elections of Guyana. Now in this August month of 2020, the month where we have had a democratic transition, the majority of the leadership of Change Guyana made the decision that the dissolution of Change Guyana as a Political Party is in the best interest of our members and supporters.

It is with much gratitude that we say thank you to all our members and supporters here in Guyana and in the diaspora.

Of the six new parties that contested in Guyana’s March 2020 elections, Change Guyana received the second most votes in the Regional Elections and third most votes in the General Elections, the results stands as testimony to our courageous outreach efforts across Guyana and the need for implementation of the socio-economic policies set out in our manifesto.

The unique and outstanding contributions made by Change Guyana Party over its ten months of existence – set out core economic and social policies that speak to the socio-economic needs of Guyana, by outlining policies for massive poverty alleviation, focused job creation, inclusive economic development, restructuring of a burdensome tax system and servant leadership.

Our uncompromising and courageous conduct expressed in our writings and actions to ensure a democratic transition based on the majority votes resulting from Guyana’s March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, was second to none.

The former leaders and members of Change Guyana can now work independently or collectively towards building a new political movement or political party or pursue their goals afresh, while always being appreciative of those individuals who supported and continue to seek a change in the political culture of Guyana.

The focus of Guyanese in leadership positions must be to significantly reduce poverty across Guyana and practice inclusivity and diversity in governance and employment at the private and public sector levels; this must be our continuous pursuit.

Nigel Hinds, Chairman

Mishka Puran, Prime Ministerial Candidate

Ramesh Ramoutar, Vice Chairman

Everton Morris, Executive

Ryan Dey, Executive