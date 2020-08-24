Latest update August 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Change Guyana – Courage to the Finish Line

Aug 24, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,
Change Guyana Political Party has achieved outsized accomplishments in pre and post March 2020 General and Regional Elections of Guyana. Now in this August month of 2020, the month where we have had a democratic transition, the majority of the leadership of Change Guyana made the decision that the dissolution of Change Guyana as a Political Party is in the best interest of our members and supporters.
It is with much gratitude that we say thank you to all our members and supporters here in Guyana and in the diaspora.
Of the six new parties that contested in Guyana’s March 2020 elections, Change Guyana received the second most votes in the Regional Elections and third most votes in the General Elections, the results stands as testimony to our courageous outreach efforts across Guyana and the need for implementation of the socio-economic policies set out in our manifesto.
The unique and outstanding contributions made by Change Guyana Party over its ten months of existence – set out core economic and social policies that speak to the socio-economic needs of Guyana, by outlining policies for massive poverty alleviation, focused job creation, inclusive economic development, restructuring of a burdensome tax system and servant leadership.
Our uncompromising and courageous conduct expressed in our writings and actions to ensure a democratic transition based on the majority votes resulting from Guyana’s March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, was second to none.
The former leaders and members of Change Guyana can now work independently or collectively towards building a new political movement or political party or pursue their goals afresh, while always being appreciative of those individuals who supported and continue to seek a change in the political culture of Guyana.
The focus of Guyanese in leadership positions must be to significantly reduce poverty across Guyana and practice inclusivity and diversity in governance and employment at the private and public sector levels; this must be our continuous pursuit.
Nigel Hinds, Chairman
Mishka Puran, Prime Ministerial Candidate
Ramesh Ramoutar, Vice Chairman
Everton Morris, Executive
Ryan Dey, Executive

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Chase too much for Guyana

Chase too much for Guyana

Aug 24, 2020

CPL – Another excellent St Lucia Zouks bowling performance ensured Roston Chase’s backs-to-the-wall fifty was not in vain, as Chemar Holder bowled a brilliant last over to deny th e Guyana...
Read More
RHTYSC 30th Anniversary Celebration 1990-2020 Fudadin, Crandon, Williams named in RHTYSC all time X1 after thirty years

RHTYSC 30th Anniversary Celebration 1990-2020...

Aug 24, 2020

Warriors defend the lowest total in CPL history

Warriors defend the lowest total in CPL history

Aug 23, 2020

Another success story from the Ghetto

Another success story from the Ghetto

Aug 23, 2020

SMNT Head Coach Máximo confident Guyana can win Group F

SMNT Head Coach Máximo confident Guyana can win...

Aug 23, 2020

Referee, Judges receive certificates for seminar participation

Referee, Judges receive certificates for seminar...

Aug 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019