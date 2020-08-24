30 new COVID-19 cases as Guyana nears 1000 mark

As Guyana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases approach the 1,000 mark, 30 new cases were recorded yesterday August 23. Along with that, there were 64 recoveries recorded bringing the total number of recoveries to 490.

According to the Ministry of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update, 13 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 84 persons are in institutional isolation, 337 persons are in home isolation and 82 persons are in institutional quarantine.

As for the distribution of cases countrywide, Region One has 137 confirmed cases; Region Two – 10 cases; Region Three – 54 cases; Region Four – 304; Region Five – two cases; Region Six – nine cases; Region Seven – 187 cases; Region Eight – 12 cases; Region Nine – 172 cases; and Region Ten – 68 cases.

Out of all the confirmed COVID-19 cases, 472 are male and 483 are female. In addition, 6,904 persons have been tested to date and 5,949 are negative.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 955.