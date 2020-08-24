Latest update August 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

30 new COVID-19 cases as Guyana nears 1000 mark

Aug 24, 2020 News 0

As Guyana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases approach the 1,000 mark, 30 new cases were recorded yesterday August 23. Along with that, there were 64 recoveries recorded bringing the total number of recoveries to 490.
According to the Ministry of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update, 13 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 84 persons are in institutional isolation, 337 persons are in home isolation and 82 persons are in institutional quarantine.
As for the distribution of cases countrywide, Region One has 137 confirmed cases; Region Two – 10 cases; Region Three – 54 cases; Region Four – 304; Region Five – two cases; Region Six – nine cases; Region Seven – 187 cases; Region Eight – 12 cases; Region Nine – 172 cases; and Region Ten – 68 cases.
Out of all the confirmed COVID-19 cases, 472 are male and 483 are female. In addition, 6,904 persons have been tested to date and 5,949 are negative.
The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 955.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Chase too much for Guyana

Chase too much for Guyana

Aug 24, 2020

CPL – Another excellent St Lucia Zouks bowling performance ensured Roston Chase’s backs-to-the-wall fifty was not in vain, as Chemar Holder bowled a brilliant last over to deny th e Guyana...
Read More
RHTYSC 30th Anniversary Celebration 1990-2020 Fudadin, Crandon, Williams named in RHTYSC all time X1 after thirty years

RHTYSC 30th Anniversary Celebration 1990-2020...

Aug 24, 2020

Warriors defend the lowest total in CPL history

Warriors defend the lowest total in CPL history

Aug 23, 2020

Another success story from the Ghetto

Another success story from the Ghetto

Aug 23, 2020

SMNT Head Coach Máximo confident Guyana can win Group F

SMNT Head Coach Máximo confident Guyana can win...

Aug 23, 2020

Referee, Judges receive certificates for seminar participation

Referee, Judges receive certificates for seminar...

Aug 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019