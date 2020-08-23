Tricky Exxon!

ExxonMobil is cunning. The new government must not fall for its excuses or entrapments.
ExxonMobil says that it will be forced to reduce production because of ‘gas flaring’ concerns. That is a lie.
It is an example of how the company can say the right things in public (cry at the funeral), while plotting against us (ripping us off), as regular production continues unchecked.
The Guyana Government must demonstrate that it has the backbone to resist the trickery of ExxonMobil. Payara represents a golden opportunity to obtain deserved benefits, such as a fairer sharing of the Field Development Costs.
Guyana was saddled with billions (USD) in costs for the Liza 1 and Liza 2. Every effort must be made to prevent the same from happening again.
Payara should set the standard for all future oil negotiations.
We must get it right with Payara, because if our new government does not, then we will pay the same high price for all the subsequent field development projects.
The PPP/C government must not feel obligated to the Americans because of the latter’s stance on the just-concluded elections. America had to take such a stance, because it stands for democracy, human rights and free markets.
Instead of feeling that something is owed America for its electoral help, the PPP/C government must show it possesses the required fortitude.
Guyanese leaders must not be weighed down with a sense of indebtedness, but instead, be vocal and dogged in obtaining what is due to the country.
Our leaders must ensure vastly improved benefits from Payara.
