Ponzi gat some people sittin pun posey

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys is like de Critic. Dem nah know who is dem great grandfather. But dem boys gun start fuh search because, like de Critic, dem boys gat lil Portuguese blood running through dem veins. And dem Portuguese bin own nuff property lang ago in Guyana. So dem boys might be entitled to a lil piece of de country.

Dem boys gat to go by Ogle and see if dem gat any pasture deh wha dem boys can claim was dem great, great grandfather own. And dem boys gun put down some stave and claim de land.

A man wha named after a famous American car try fuh claim some land and end up in front of de courts. Dem boys see plenty video of de incident and dem boys proper disappointed with de man wha named after de American car. Duh sort of low-life behaviour nah set a good example fuh de younger generation.

Dem boys bin expect better from he. Dem boys seh dat if he gat de right paper, he should use the right method fuh get de land. But he can’t assume because was he great, great grandfather land dat he entitled to de land.

Dem boys know plenty people who great grandfather nah leff nuttin fuh dem.

Dem boys also know dat some people about to lose dem land, dem house and dem money. Dem get caught up in a Ponzi scheme.

Is suh when yuh is a sucker and yuh excited fuh get quick money. Dem gat a lot of suckers in Guyana. Dem does fall easy fuh man and woman with sweet talk, fancy ride, nice clothes and good looks.

If de man wha bin named after American car bin had good looks, he too might a get some land and would not have had to mek a fool of himself by throwing tantrum in village.

Talk half and remember dat if it is too good to be true den it can’t be true.