Motorcyclist caught riding up one-way assaults traffic rank, attempts to escape

A motorcyclist riding up a one way on King Street, Georgetown, yesterday, was caught on video brutally assaulting a traffic rank.

He was caught after attempting to escape.

The brutal attack on the police officer happened just after 15:00hrs.

According to a video seen by this publication and posted on social media, the traffic rank appeared to be holding on to the man’s scooter just before the attack. The motorcyclist cuffed the officer twice to the face and followed up with several left and right punches to the body.

As a result the rank’s cap fell off and he was forced to let go of the man’s motorcycle. While the officer was recovering from the blows, the motorcyclist picked up the scooter and ran with it towards Regent Street where he attempted escape.

However, the assaulted rank along with his colleague who witnessed the attack gave chase behind the man and held on to him again.

This time they were backed up by other ranks and the motorcyclist was arrested.

He was handcuffed and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station where it was found that he was not the owner of a motorcycle license or in the possession of insurance for the scooter. He is currently in custody pending charges.

Police said that the traffic rank along with his co-worker were carrying out their duties at the intersection of Regient and King Streets when they saw the motorcyclist riding-up the one way on King Street without a helmet.

As they were approaching the motorcyclist, he jumped off the scooter and began walking towards the King Fish Snackette.

The officers called out for him to stop but he continued walking until he entered the snackette. The traffic rank decided to take possession of the motorcycle. However, as he was doing so, the man ran out of the snackette and began hitting the rank.

On social media, there were divisions on the incident with persons saying that the police rank aggravated the situation by throwing the first punch.