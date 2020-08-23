Maid’s other son participated in burning body of kidnapped Canadian

– rice farmer still being grilled

Investigators attached to the Major Crimes Unit at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Georgetown are still grilling the Corentyne rice farmer who has been named as the mastermind into the shocking murder of a Canadian citizen from Number 69 Village.

While the police remained tightlipped on the current status of the investigation, Kaieteur News understands that the rice farmer, who is accused of being the mastermind, has started to open up to ranks.

Nicholas Jaipaul, who came to Guyana in January with his 86-year-old grandfather, Ramkissoon Jaipaul, was kidnapped from his vacation home at Number 69 Village Sunday night.

His burnt remains were found at a desolate location at Moleson Creek on Thursday after a suspect, said to be a son of one of the maids for the Jaipauls, led them to the location.

He reportedly confessed to strangling and then burning the body of the young Jaipaul.

He had named the rice farmer as the mastermind behind the crime. The rice farmer reportedly owes a large amount of money for the rental of

Ramkissoon Jaipaul’s rice lands with the matter currently before the court.

Kaieteur News had been told that the suspect is the son of a maid who has been cooking for the Jaipauls since January.

Based on information provided by a source, the suspect had visited the house of the Jaipauls on Sunday to pick soursop leaves and had spent a few hours “gaffing with the victim”.

It is believed that the suspect returned that night and lured the victim out his house and then killed him.

The plan was to kill the Canadian and then lured the grandfather to a location to pay a ransom of $50M for the young Jaipaul.

However, the plan was derailed after the worried grandfather made contact with the police after not finding his grandson in his room.

The police immediately jumped on the case and had ranks at the grandfather’s home.

It was reported that the day after Nicholas went missing, the grandfather received an anonymous call from someone saying that they had his grandson.

Meanwhile, this publication understands that the suspect was named together with his brother in the death of their step-father from Port Mourant Village, in 2015.

In that matter, the suspect had escaped while his brother was charged for the murder and subsequently freed at the High Court in 2016 for the murder.

It is understood that the brother that was freed assisted the suspect in burning the body of Nicholas.

Presently in custody is the maid, her two sons and the rice farmer.