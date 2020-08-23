Headache for Berbice as more Cubans illegally cross into Guyana

Eleven Cubans along with two Guyanese are currently being held at the quarantine facility in Georgetown after they were arrested in Berbice on Friday evening.

Information provided to Kaieteur News by a senior police source revealed that nine Cubans along with a conductor and driver were caught at the Berbice Bridge checkpoint in a bus.

They were on their way to Georgetown.

The Region Six COVID-19 Taskforce was immediately contacted and Cubans and two locals were all screened and transported to a quarantined facility.

A senior police source confirmed that the bus bearing license plate number, BSS 8772 and Route 40 sign, was stopped and detained.

Based on information provided, it was confirmed the Cubans arrived through the Number 79 Village entry/exit point and were heading to Georgetown.

Meanwhile, two other Cubans were also caught just as they arrived at the Number 63 beach with their luggage. They are presently at the Springlands Police Station.

The senior officer disclosed that the police are having an uphill task monitoring several illegal entry points into Region 6. Those points include Scottsburg beach, Numbers 61-65 beach area, Rose Hall, Nigg or Fyrish Koker.

Just about three days ago five Cubans tested positive for the Coronavirus out of the 7 cases in Region Six.