COVID-19 cases barrels down on 1,000-mark

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced 35 new cases of the novel Coronavirus yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 925.

According to the Ministry’s daily update, there are currently 11 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It was also reported that 74 persons are in institutional isolation, 383 persons are in approved home isolation and there are 79 persons in institutional quarantine.

Region one has had 132 confirmed cases; Region Two -seven cases; Region Three- 51 cases; Region Four- 297 cases; Region Five- two cases; Region Six-Nine cases; Region Seven -179 cases; Region Eight- 12 cases; Region Nine- 171 cases and Region 10- 65 cases.

Of the 925 confirmed cases, 457 are male and 468 are female. Also, out of the 6,760 tests conducted nationally, 5,835 are negative.

A total of 31 deaths has been recorded with nine just last week alone.