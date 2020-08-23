COVID-19 cases barrels down on 1,000-mark

Latest update August 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced 35 new cases of the novel Coronavirus yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 925.
According to the Ministry’s daily update, there are currently 11 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
It was also reported that 74 persons are in institutional isolation, 383 persons are in approved home isolation and there are 79 persons in institutional quarantine.
Region one has had 132 confirmed cases; Region Two -seven cases; Region Three- 51 cases; Region Four- 297 cases; Region Five- two cases; Region Six-Nine cases; Region Seven -179 cases; Region Eight- 12 cases; Region Nine- 171 cases and Region 10- 65 cases.
Of the 925 confirmed cases, 457 are male and 468 are female. Also, out of the 6,760 tests conducted nationally, 5,835 are negative.
A total of 31 deaths has been recorded with nine just last week alone.
Aug 22, 2020The Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday and Captain Kieron Pollard says he is pleased with the win. Knight Riders restricted the...
Aug 22, 2020
Aug 22, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
We humans are inherently dishonest and uncaring. We only show concern for life when it directly affects us. We never stop... more
A controversy has erupted over the arrest of former Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, and the search of his home. Supporters... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]