Army medic helps to delivery Kaikan baby

Latest update August 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana Defence Force(GDF) Medic, Lance Corporal, Thirston Tappin, has rendered medical attention to a Kaikan resident, resulting in the safe delivery of a baby boy.
According to the army yesterday, Nairobi Marquez, 34, of Kaikan, a community in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni, Region Seven, delivered the baby at her home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Tappin is currently serving at the GDF location at Kaikan, which is on Guyana’s border with Venezuela.
Tappin had been attending to a Guyanese resident in the area when he was asked to provide assistance to Marquez.
According to the army, upon receipt of the permission of his superior, Lieutenant Quason Mac Andrew, the medic proceeded to the woman’s home and assisted.
The mother and newborn were later transported to the Kaikan Health Center for further care and treatment.
Marquez, a Venezuelan national, is residing with a Guyanese relative in Guyana.
Aug 22, 2020The Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets at the Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday and Captain Kieron Pollard says he is pleased with the win. Knight Riders restricted the...
Aug 22, 2020
Aug 22, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
Aug 21, 2020
We humans are inherently dishonest and uncaring. We only show concern for life when it directly affects us. We never stop... more
A controversy has erupted over the arrest of former Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, and the search of his home. Supporters... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The COVID-19 pandemic is severely limiting the work of diplomacy. It could have a lasting adverse effect... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]