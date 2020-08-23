Army medic helps to delivery Kaikan baby

Guyana Defence Force(GDF) Medic, Lance Corporal, Thirston Tappin, has rendered medical attention to a Kaikan resident, resulting in the safe delivery of a baby boy.

According to the army yesterday, Nairobi Marquez, 34, of Kaikan, a community in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni, Region Seven, delivered the baby at her home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Tappin is currently serving at the GDF location at Kaikan, which is on Guyana’s border with Venezuela.

Tappin had been attending to a Guyanese resident in the area when he was asked to provide assistance to Marquez.

According to the army, upon receipt of the permission of his superior, Lieutenant Quason Mac Andrew, the medic proceeded to the woman’s home and assisted.

The mother and newborn were later transported to the Kaikan Health Center for further care and treatment.

Marquez, a Venezuelan national, is residing with a Guyanese relative in Guyana.