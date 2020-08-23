Army chief briefed on security at Kaikan

Latest update August 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
During the command visit to Location Eteringbang, on Wednesday, the army’s Chief-of-Staff (COS) Brigadier Godfrey Bess, has urged ranks to take steps to protect themselves from COVID-19.
He also thanked the troops serving there for their tireless and professional service to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Guyana.
The COS was accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the One Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd Souvenir; Staff Officer General Three, Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Howell, and medical doctor, Dr. Ivor Semple, among others.
“Brigadier Bess urged the soldiers to steadfastly adhere to all the safety measures required to ensure their continued safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which is impacting Guyana,” the army said in a statement.
“You are giving exemplary service while enduring the sacrifice of being separated from your families and loved ones. I thank you,” he said. “With the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths increasing, you must protect yourselves. Wear your masks and practice social distancing at all times. Remember too, to sanitise your surroundings and wash your hands frequently.”
The Location Commander briefed the Chief-of-Staff on matters relating to security and operations at the location.
